Police ID Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Local Firefighter In Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-- The Baltimore Police Department have identified the suspect who was arrested in the murder of a local firefighter.

Wednesday, officers announced that 35-year-old Daniel Greene was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Jon Hickey.

RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Murdering Local Firefighter

Hickey was found murdered in his Upper Fells Point apartment last week.

Baltimore police say a welfare check Thursday led them to the 1800 block of East Pratt St., where they found Hickey shot in the head inside his locked apartment.

Nothing inside the apartment had been taken.

There will be a service held for Hickey on Thursday at Haight Funeral Home in Sykesville.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook