Police still seeking information in 2019 murder of Baltimore County man

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department is still searching for information regarding the murder of 27-year-old Artis Holt three years ago.

On February 21, 2019, Holt was shot and killed after leaving a restaurant in the 8000 block of Liberty Road.

Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore County Police.

Police released images of a person of interest in 2020.

Holt attended Mount Saint Joseph High School and Marrimack College, where he played cornerback for the Merrimack Warriors from 2009 to 2013.

His family remembers Holt fondly as a loving and loyal son, father, and friend.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Artis Holt to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020 or 410-887-3943.

Tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.