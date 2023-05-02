Police: Shotgun, ammo, taser stolen from out-of-jurisdiction officer's car in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A police officer, from an out-of-jurisdiction police agency, had his shotgun, ammo and taser stolen from his car Tuesday in Baltimore, police said.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Plymouth Road after a caller found what appeared to be police paperwork and equipment in the street.

Officers went door-to-door and found the officer who said his equipment was secured in his car.

He then saw that his car was broken into and his police equipment was stolen.