Police seeking persons of interest in metro stop cutting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a fatal metro stop cutting that left a man dead last week.

Baltimore Police Department

Officers on patrol responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., after receiving mutiple reports of a cutting.

Once there, they found 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.

