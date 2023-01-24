Police seeking persons of interest in metro stop cutting
BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a fatal metro stop cutting that left a man dead last week.
Officers on patrol responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., after receiving mutiple reports of a cutting.
Once there, they found 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.