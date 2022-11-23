Police investigating murder in Towson
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are searching for suspects in a Towson murder.
On Thursday, November 22, BCPD detectives responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. Upon arrival, they found the victim, 24-year-old Pavan Patel dead.
Patel's death was later found to have been caused by a gunshot wound, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.
Baltimore County detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or provide anonymous information through Metro Crime Stoppers or the Baltimore County iWATCH program.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.