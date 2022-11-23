Watch CBS News
Police investigating murder in Towson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are searching for suspects in a Towson murder.  

On Thursday, November 22, BCPD detectives responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd.  Upon arrival, they found the victim, 24-year-old Pavan Patel dead.  

Patel's death was later found to have been caused by a gunshot wound, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Baltimore County detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or provide anonymous information through Metro Crime Stoppers or the Baltimore County iWATCH program.  

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:16 PM

