Police investigating murder in Towson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are searching for suspects in a Towson murder.

On Thursday, November 22, BCPD detectives responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. Upon arrival, they found the victim, 24-year-old Pavan Patel dead.

Patel's death was later found to have been caused by a gunshot wound, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Baltimore County detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or provide anonymous information through Metro Crime Stoppers or the Baltimore County iWATCH program.