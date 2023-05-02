Police seeking help identifying human remains found behind vacant home

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are seeking to identify the body of a person whose remains were found near a vacant home in East Baltimore.

Police said that around 1:10 p.m. On June 28, 2022, officers responded to the 800 block of Showell Court after reports that a person was not breathing.

When they arrived, they found a human skull and partially decomposed human remains of a man in a trash bag in the backyard of the vacant home.

Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the person depicted in the sketch below.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.