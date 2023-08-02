Police seek identity of man who gunned down dog in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for the person who fired multiple bullets into a dog in West Baltimore last month, according to authorities.

The person committed the act of animal cruelty in the 1300 block of North Carey Street around 6:40 p.m. on July 8, police said.

On that day, a woman was walking her dog in the 1300 block of North Carey Street when a man approached her, according to authorities.

The dog lunged at the man, but the woman was able to restrain her pet, police said.

She informed the man that her dog bites. That's when the man pulled a firearm out of his waistband and fired a round at the dog, according to authorities.

He turned to leave but then returned and shot the dog several times, police said.

The man fled the area in a white SUV, according to authorities.

The dog's injuries were so severe that it had to be euthanized, police said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man who shot the dog should call 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.