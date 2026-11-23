Police in Anne Arundel County are seeking the public's help to help solve a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie in 2024 that claimed the life of a single mother.

The county's police homicide unit is hoping the public can help advance the case involving 30-year-old Natasha Renee Harris, who was a nurse and single mother.

Detectives working on the case believe the shooting was a "targeted incident."

Officers are now appealing to the public for any information they can gather on the shooting, which happened on the evening of Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court in Glen Burnie.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Harris' body lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered aid and the victim was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"This case remains a priority for investigators who are asking anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice for Natasha's family," said a statement released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigation personnel have processed evidence from the scene and several witnesses were located and have been interviewed by police about the shooting.

Homicide investigators can be reached at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online here.