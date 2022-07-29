Police seek help identifying man found walking along Baltimore County freeway who apparently lost memory

Man's identity sought after he was found on Baltimore County highway, seemingly lost his memory

Man's identity sought after he was found on Baltimore County highway, seemingly lost his memory

Man's identity sought after he was found on Baltimore County highway, seemingly lost his memory

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police need help identifying a man they said was found walking along a freeway last week in Baltimore County.

Troopers responded around 9 p.m. last Thursday to I-795 in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard, where they found the man walking.

Police said the man needed medical attention and apparently could not remember his name or contact information for family members.

.@MDSP are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was found last week walking alone along I-795 near Owings Mills Blvd in Baltimore County. READ & SHARE: https://t.co/eBxn0OFzyP pic.twitter.com/uufWRbS2Oz — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 28, 2022

The man was hospitalized, but police said he still cannot remember his identity. Anyone who knows the man is asked to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.