Police seek help identifying man found walking along Baltimore County freeway who apparently lost memory

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police need help identifying a man they said was found walking along a freeway last week in Baltimore County. 

Troopers responded around 9 p.m. last Thursday to I-795 in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard, where they found the man walking. 

Police said the man needed medical attention and apparently could not remember his name or contact information for family members.

The man was hospitalized, but police said he still cannot remember his identity. Anyone who knows the man is asked to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on July 29, 2022 / 8:32 AM

