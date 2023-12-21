Police searching for vehicle after quadruple shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest D.C.
BALTIMORE -- D.C. Police are searching for a vehicle after a quadruple shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest.
Police said four people were shot, and two victims died.
Police are on the lookout for a white 2016-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a sunroof, white rims, tinted windows, and Maryland plates 2DF0820.
The same vehicle was involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday evening, according to police.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
