Police searching for vehicle after quadruple shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest D.C.

BALTIMORE -- D.C. Police are searching for a vehicle after a quadruple shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest.

Police said four people were shot, and two victims died.

Chief Pamela A. Smith gives an update on the shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street SW that left two dead and two critically injured. pic.twitter.com/wnCdVy0hDO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2023

Police are on the lookout for a white 2016-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a sunroof, white rims, tinted windows, and Maryland plates 2DF0820.

The same vehicle was involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday evening, according to police.

MPD is searching for this suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of Half St SW shooting.



It is described as a white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland plate 2FD0820 with a sunroof, white rims, and tinted windows.



The driver appears to be wearing gloves. pic.twitter.com/FdPHtCEBla — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.