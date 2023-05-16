Police searching for man who struck victim with car

BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for an assailant who struck a person with a car Monday evening.

Police said that around 8:30 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to the 300 block of 10th Avenue in Brooklyn Park for a reported assault.

The victim told officers that they got into a physical altercation with the suspect. After the fight, the suspect got into a red Hyundai sedan, and struck the victim with the vehicle.

The suspect, said to be a white male, fled after striking the victim. Police said he was last seen in the area of Annapolis Road and Rose Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Northern District Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6145, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.