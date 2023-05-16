Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who struck victim with car

BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for an assailant who struck a person with a car Monday evening.

Police said that around 8:30 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to the 300 block of 10th Avenue in Brooklyn Park for a reported assault.  

The victim told officers that they got into a physical altercation with the suspect.  After the fight, the suspect got into a red Hyundai sedan, and struck the victim with the vehicle.  

The suspect, said to be a white male, fled after striking the victim.  Police said he was last seen in the area of Annapolis Road and Rose Avenue.  

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

Northern District Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at  (410) 222-6145, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 2:31 PM

