Police searching for leads in Charles County triple shooting

BALTIMORE — Detectives are pursuing leads in a triple shooting that left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon.

On February 13 at 1:53 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head after witnesses reported someone had been shot, and fled in a vehicle. When officers located the vehicle, they discovered three men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 19-year-old Xavien Bert Carroll, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another, 23-year-old Amonte Martez Green of Waldorf, was transported to an area hospital and also died.

The third man, also 23, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting appears to be isolated to Shelton Court.

Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff's Office are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or visiting the crime solvers website.