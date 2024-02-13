Police respond to armed robbery near Morgan State University, investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- Three suspects are at large after an armed robbery at an apartment complex near Morgan State University, according to Morgan State University Police.

Around 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, the Morgan State University Police Department said it was notified of an armed robbery at the Morganview Apartment Complex.

Three armed suspects forced their way into an apartment, and took several items, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspects are said to be Black males wearing masks.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to assist with the investigation.