Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to armed robbery near Morgan State University, investigation underway

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --  Three suspects are at large after an armed robbery at an apartment complex near Morgan State University, according to Morgan State University Police. 

Around 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, the Morgan State University Police Department said it was notified of an armed robbery at the Morganview Apartment Complex.  

Three armed suspects forced their way into an apartment, and took several items, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspects are said to be Black males wearing masks.  

No one was injured in the incident.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to assist with the investigation. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 9:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.