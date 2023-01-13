Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release photos of two suspected of vandalism, theft to Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects in the theft and vandalism to the Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis.

The statue, at the Banneker-Douglass Museum, had a several foot long section of the beaded staff stolen on Dec. 17.

According to police, staff is very distinctive and the individuals who stole it may not have been aware of its significance.

If you have information on the identities of these suspects, contact A/Cpl. L. DeLeonibus at lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.