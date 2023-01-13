Police release photos of two suspected of vandalism, theft to Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects in the theft and vandalism to the Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis.

The statue, at the Banneker-Douglass Museum, had a several foot long section of the beaded staff stolen on Dec. 17.

According to police, staff is very distinctive and the individuals who stole it may not have been aware of its significance.

If you have information on the identities of these suspects, contact A/Cpl. L. DeLeonibus at lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov.