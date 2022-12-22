Police release photos of two men suspected in deadly shooting near CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for two people believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in downtown Baltimore, near CFG Bank Arena.

Police released photos of the two suspects.

Baltimore City Homicide Detectives need your help in identifying the suspects seen in these pictures: https://t.co/7RwSnmT90o pic.twitter.com/SrQGGBHrFm — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 22, 2022

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon on South Howard Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.