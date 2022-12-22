Police release photos of two men suspected in deadly shooting near CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are looking for two people believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in downtown Baltimore, near CFG Bank Arena.
Police released photos of the two suspects.
A man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon on South Howard Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.
