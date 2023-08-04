Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot multiple times near West Baltimore corner store

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot in the head multiple times in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Thursday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Lanvale Street around 8:45 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are assisting district detectives with their investigation into the shooting due to the nature of the man's injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

