Police: Man injured in shooting during marijuana purchase in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A person was shot during a drug exchange in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Police said people met on Consett Court in Severn Sunday night for a marijuana purchase.

After a person was paid, they refused to hand over the drugs and instead shot a 22-year-old man multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the man who was shot was also in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.