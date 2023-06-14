Police investigating possibly armed person in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating reports of a possibly armed person near the Shoprite grocery store at Broadway and Mainstreet in Bel Air, the Bel Air Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Bel Air Police Department is investigating a call for service in which an individual was possibly armed and seen near... Posted by Bel Air Police Department on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

So far, police have said that the area has been checked, and a suspect has not been located.

Officials have not confirmed any threats to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.