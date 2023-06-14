Police investigating possibly armed person in Bel Air
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating reports of a possibly armed person near the Shoprite grocery store at Broadway and Mainstreet in Bel Air, the Bel Air Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.
So far, police have said that the area has been checked, and a suspect has not been located.
Officials have not confirmed any threats to the community at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
