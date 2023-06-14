Watch CBS News
Police investigating possibly armed person in Bel Air

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating reports of a possibly armed person near the Shoprite grocery store at Broadway and Mainstreet in Bel Air, the Bel Air Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

So far, police have said that the area has been checked, and a suspect has not been located.  

Officials have not confirmed any threats to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
June 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

