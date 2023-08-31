Police investigating homicide after person dies from Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a person died Wednesday evening from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said an unidentified male was found unresponsive around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wellesley Street. He died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.