Police investigating homicide after person dies from Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a person died Wednesday evening from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said an unidentified male was found unresponsive around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wellesley Street. He died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 11:17 PM

