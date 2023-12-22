Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal shooting in Northeast Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Sinclair Lane on around 7:55 a.m. on December 22 to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.  

Medics responded to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.  

