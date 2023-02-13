Police investigating bomb threat at Carroll County Walmart

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a Hampstead Walmart.

At the time of the call, it was alleged that a bomb had been placed inside the building. The store was evacuated with the help of arriving Maryland State Police units and the facility was secured.

Westminster, Hampstead, and Maryland State Police responded to the call. K-9 bomb detection dogs from several law enforcement agencies were also brought in to search the area. The scene was cleared at 3:16 p.m.

Though, the credibility of the phone call is now in question, the investigation is ongoing.