Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating bomb threat at Carroll County Walmart

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a Hampstead Walmart. 

At the time of the call, it was alleged that a bomb had been placed inside the building. The store was evacuated with the help of arriving Maryland State Police units and the facility was secured.

Westminster, Hampstead, and Maryland State Police responded to the call. K-9 bomb detection dogs from several law enforcement agencies were also brought in to search the area.  The scene was cleared at 3:16 p.m.

Though, the credibility of the phone call is now in question, the investigation is ongoing.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.