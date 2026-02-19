Baltimore police officer shoots at car after being struck by armed robbery suspects; 3 teens arrested

Three 14-year-olds are facing charges after allegedly hitting a Baltimore Police officer with a stolen car while fleeing the scene of a reported attempted break-in, according to department officials.

During the encounter, the involved officer, identified as five-year veteran William Cole, fired his weapon at the car. He was treated for injuries to his ankle at a hospital and was released, officials said. Police shared video of the emergency response.

Police respond to attempted break-in

The incident began on Feb. 15, around midnight, after police were called to the 800 block of W. Lombard Street for a reported attempted home break-in.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a car with multiple people inside, police said. The driver of the car began to reverse and hit a parked car as Officer Cole got out of his vehicle.

Officer Cole approached on foot and commanded the driver to stop the car. However, the driver reversed again, hitting Cole and causing him to fall down, police said. He then fired his gun at the car, according to police.

The suspects' car continued to flee the scene, hitting another vehicle and the officer's patrol car.

After the suspects fled, Officer Cole saw an injured man approach from across the street, according to officials. The man collapsed on the ground, and the officer attempted to give medical aid.

A Baltimore Police officer attempted to render medical aid to a man who suffered injuries during a reported attempted home break-in. Baltimore Police Department

According to officials, the man had suffered injuries after he was assaulted by a group of people before police arrived.

Police later found the suspects' vehicle unoccupied in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue. They learned that the car had been reported stolen on Feb. 14 from the 600 block of E. Chase Street.

Teens arrested

During the investigation, police identified two suspects who they said were in the stolen car at the time of the incident.

The suspects, two 14-year-old boys, were identified through their ankle monitors, as they had previously been charged with robbery and auto theft, police said.

Both teens were arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with aggravated assault and auto theft, according to police. They were both detained at the Juvenile Booking facility.

Police later identified the driver as a 14-year-old girl. She was arrested on Feb. 17, according to officials. During her arrest, officers learned that the teen had suffered an injury to her wrist, which was treated at a hospital on Feb. 15.

Detectives spoke with the teen's mother, who indicated that the injury may have been a graze wound. The cause of her injury is under review, police said.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was taken to Juvenile Booking, charged with aggravated assault and stolen auto, and released with an ankle monitor.

The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the incident.