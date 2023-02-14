Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find child alone in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for the family of an unsupervised child found early Tuesday morning in the Highlandtown neighborhood of Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Conkling Street for the found child. Police said the child was taken to an area hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Anyone with information on the family of the child pictured below is urged to dial 911.

download.png
Baltimore police
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 4:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.