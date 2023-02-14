Police find child alone in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for the family of an unsupervised child found early Tuesday morning in the Highlandtown neighborhood of Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Conkling Street for the found child. Police said the child was taken to an area hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Anyone with information on the family of the child pictured below is urged to dial 911.

Baltimore police