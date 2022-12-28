Watch CBS News
Police: Dirt bike rider seriously injured after running red light, crashing into car in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A dirt bike rider is in critical condition after crashing into a car in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Police said witnesses told officers the dirt bike rider ran a red light at the intersection of North Avenue and Bentalou Street.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, while the dirt bike rider sustained a serious head injury.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:41 AM

