Police: Dirt bike rider seriously injured after running red light, crashing into car in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A dirt bike rider is in critical condition after crashing into a car in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday evening.
Police said witnesses told officers the dirt bike rider ran a red light at the intersection of North Avenue and Bentalou Street.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene, while the dirt bike rider sustained a serious head injury.
