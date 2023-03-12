Police departments beginning to integrate AI tech into body cameras Police departments beginning to integrate AI tech into body cameras 01:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Authorities are now using A.I. technology.

"We will be able to, in a matter of an hour, be able to review the outcomes of hundreds of hours of video," said Aurora's interim police chief Art Acevedo.

More and more companies are beginning to incorporate artificial intelligence into their everyday lives. Now, police departments are turning to smart software.

Many departments with body cameras record thousands of hours of footage but a majority of it goes unseen. Now, police are looking to quicken the process by getting new A.I. cameras.

A company called Truelo is spearheading that effort by providing automated review and analysis of body camera footage.

The software will use keywords and phrases to help identify both professional behavior and flag concerning activity.

Despite the potential, there are already concerns with the rollout, especially with privacy and accuracy concerns.

"I think there's civil liberties concerns, there's privacy concerns, [and] there's concerns of misuse for surveillance," Anaya Robinson said. Robinson acts as an ISA senior policy strategist.

"There's no such thing as perfection, right? It just doesn't exist, but remember whatever it tells you, you have to go confirm it," said Aurora's interim police chief Art Acevedo.

The cost of the program is about $200,000. It's already being used by some departments around the country.