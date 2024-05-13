Police Accountability Board wants independence, autonomy from Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Police Accountability Board is calling for more transparency, autonomy and independence from City Hall, according to a 42-page report.

"There's been a lack of transparency and I don't know why that lack of transparency exists," said Josh Harris, chair of the board. "I will say that in any other situation, as someone who's chaired other boards and has managed million-dollar budgets, it is a red flag."

The board says it does not have control over its budget, how it is spent or staffing, which Harris calls political.

"Those [hiring decisions] unfortunately are attached to political intentions, oftentimes," Harris said.

The Police Accountability Board is asking to be removed from under the Mayor and the Office of Equity and Civil Rights and be under a new office for police oversight.

The report also calls for an audit of finances spent thus far, filling the remaining 12 positions in the police accountability division, subpoena power and increased online transparency for the public.

The board is also asking the police department to submit its investigations in a timely manner and calls for the state to change the deadline to file charges against an officer.

The report also calls for increased training and more effective use of body-worn cameras. The board also wants to implement data analytics into its review process.

"We urge the mayor for a reevaluation of priorities, a reassessment of commitment and a better understanding of why true independent police accountability is essential," said board member Lisa Nguyen.

Baltimore City's Police Accountability Board was created in 2023 to reform the department and investigate officer misconduct allegations.

The Police Accountability Board handled nearly 1,000 officer complaints in 2023 coming from inside and outside the police department.

During a press conference Monday morning, the board was critical of the mayor's office and the department, saying it needs more resources and power to do the job.

"These recommendations marked the beginning of a new era in policing and police accountability in the city," board member Jesmond Rigginser, said.

Mayor Brandon Scott responded to these concerns while on the campaign trail Monday afternoon, just one day before the mayoral primary.

"When we talk about accountability and peace, accountability and transforming how policing is done in Baltimore City, there has been no bigger proponent than that than me," Scott said. "I look forward to working with the entire board and the agency on how they can improve."

When asked about the board's relationship with the police department, Harris called it amicable but has room to improve.

"I understand that civilian oversight of law enforcement is inherently a liability for any administrative form of government. However, the solution to that liability is not to limit the power that that civilian oversight body has," Harris said. "The solution is to fix the police department," Harris continued.

The Baltimore City Police Department did not respond to WJZ's request for comment. The board says it is fully funded for next year, according to the mayor's budget.