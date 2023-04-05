Plan to fight drunk driving awaits house approval

BALTIMORE — A plan to expand the fight against drunk driving is gaining traction in the state capitol.

Noah's Law, which currently requires individuals convicted of a DUI to install breathalyzers in their cars, is being considered for amendment to close a loophole.

Under the proposed amendment, those who receive a "probation without judgment" ruling will no longer be exempt from the requirement. Currently, if a judge grants probation before judgment, an ignition interlock device is not mandatory, even if the individual pleads guilty to drunk driving.

If the amendment is passed, guilty individuals will be required to have an ignition interlock device installed in their car for 180 days as a condition of their probation.

The bill recently passed the Senate on its third reading with overwhelming support. It now moves to the House, where it must be approved before Monday.

Advocates, such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), have been pushing for the closure of loopholes in Noah's Law. Passage of the amendment would likely be met with approval from MADD, and other advocates.