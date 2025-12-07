Pittsburgh to play East Carolina in Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis

The University of Pittsburgh will tangle with East Carolina University in the Go Bowling Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Saturday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

This annual bowl game has been played at the home football stadium of the U.S. Naval Academy since 2013, typically pitting opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

ECU played in the Military Bowl in 2024, when it beat NC State, 26-21. The Pirates have a 1-1 record in the Military Bowl.

"We are looking forward to returning to the Military Bowl and continuing our momentum from the regular season," ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said in a statement. "Last year's Military Bowl was a special experience for Pirate Nation and there's no doubt they will return to Annapolis to support the Pirates. This is a great opportunity for coaches, staff, and student-athletes to play a formidable opponent. Thank you to Steve Back and everybody involved with the Military Bowl for the invitation."

Pitt lost to Navy, 44-28, in 2015, which was the last time the Panthers played in a bowl game in Maryland's capital.

"On behalf of our football program, I would like to thank the Go Bowling Military Bowl for the opportunity to compete in this year's game," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "We're looking forward to the chance to honor our country's service members, as well as the opportunity to compete against East Carolina. We have a tremendous amount of respect for the Pirates, and we're excited for the challenge."

A little about ECU

ECU (8-4), out of the AAC, finished the regular season by winning five of its last six games. Coach Blake Harrell, in his sixth season as the program's head coach, has helped lead the Pirates to a resurgence and two consecutive bowl appearances.

This will also be the Pirates' fourth bowl appearance in five seasons.

The Pirates are led by junior quarterback Katin Houser, a Michigan State transfer, who has 3,300 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Running backs London Montgomery and Marion Gunn Jr. had 13 combined rushing touchdowns. Anthony Smith has nearly 900 receiving yards with five touchdowns, and Yannick Smith has nearly 600 receiving yards with five scores.

Ja'marley Riddle leads ECU's defense with 70 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. Zion Wilson has seven sacks.

Current Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell played at ECU.

A little about Pitt

Pittsburgh (8-4), from the ACC. finished in a five-way tie for second place in the conference.

Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel leads the Panthers offense, passing for 2,098 yards with 15 touchdowns. Freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner has a team-best 652 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Wide receiver Kenny Johnson has 48 receptions for 695 yards, and Raphael Williams Jr. has six touchdown grabs.

Rasheem Biles leads Pitt with 84 tackles. Kavir Bains has a team-high three interceptions.