Pitcher John Means to make Orioles' season debut 17 months after Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE - It's been 17 months since lefty starter John Means was on the mound for the Orioles.

He is back in Baltimore ready to help the Orioles during this stretch run of the season, and into the postseason.

Means is joining the rotation and will start Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

He last pitched for the Orioles on April 13, 2022, before he was shut down and then underwent Tommy John surgery.

Means, a one-time MLB All-Star, was limited to two starts in 2022 when he allowed three runs in eight innings pitched.

In 2021, he started 26 games and posted a 3.62 earned run average. That year, on May 5, he tossed a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

Means has a career 3.81 ERA with a 20-24 record.

According to the Orioles website, the typical timeline for Tommy John surgery is 12 to 18 months, meaning his original return goal was July. However, a strain to his left teres major in his back delayed his return.

In six rehab starts between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, Means had a 3.74 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

The Orioles' Magic Number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 is down to four.

The Orioles (91-52), three games ahead of Tampa Bay in the AL East, host the Cardinals at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the second-game of the series.

They have a big four-game series against Tampa Bay beginning on Thursday.