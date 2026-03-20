Man facing murder charges for fatal shooting in Baltimore County neighborhood

A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a Pikesville neighborhood left a 43-year-old man dead on Thursday, according to Baltimore County police.

Michael Eggleston, 44, was arrested Thursday, hours after the early morning shooting in the 8300 block of Scotts Level Road, officers said.

Police found Tyrone Luster, 43, outside of a home around 5:25 a.m. He had been shot at least once by the time officers found him.

Luster was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Eggleston is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

The county achieved a five-year low in homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2025, the police department announced last week.

Homicides dropped by 49% in the past five years, police data shows. In 2021, the county recorded a total of 55 homicides, according to the police department. During that time, non-fatal shootings decreased by 45%.

The number of homicide cases in Baltimore County has stayed mostly consistent over the past three years, according to data from the police department.

In 2023, the county recorded 29 homicide cases, compared to 28 cases in 2024. In 2025, the county again saw 29 cases.

So far this year, one homicide case has been reported, data shows.