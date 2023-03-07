Watch CBS News
Pierce the Veil, The Used stopping in Baltimore on co-headlining tour

BALTIMORE-- Rockbands Pierce the Veil and The Used are stopping in Baltimore this summer on their co-headlined tour, "The Creative Control Tour."

The bands will play Pier 6 Pavilion at the Inner Harbor on June 3. Ticket sales will start with a presale for Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, March 7 at 12 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general sale begins on March 10 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

"Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration," Pierce the Veil said in a statement. "Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning."

