Photos: Strong storms bring heavy rain, damaging winds and tornado warning to Maryland

A line of strong storms moved through Maryland on Monday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and a tornado warning to parts of the state.

The storms knocked down trees and power lines, knocked out power in some areas and left residents cleaning up their yards.

At one point on Monday, more than 25,500 Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) customers were without power, with the majority of outages reported in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for parts of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore and Carroll counties.

Tuesday will be another Alert Day for another round of strong storms.

A viewer shared videos of downed trees and power lines in the Gwynn Oak and Woodlawn areas of Baltimore County.

A viewer shared videos of downed trees and power lines in the Gwynn Oak and Woodlawn areas of Baltimore County. Contributed photo

Gwynn Oak, Maryland Contributed photo

Gwynn Oak, Maryland Contributed photo

On I-895 at I-95, there were reports of a large tree that fell and obstructed traffic.

I-895 at I-95 CBS News Baltimore

The Maryland Transportation Authority stated that all lanes were closed past exit 1 at U.S. 1, and traffic was being detoured.

I-895 at I-95 MDTA

Photos from U.S. 29 southbound showed downed trees along the highway, which backed up traffic from I-70.

Howard County CBS News Baltimore

Photos from U.S. 29 southbound showed downed trees along the highway, which backed up traffic from I-70. CBS News Baltimore

Another viewer sent photos of tree damage in Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Photo by James Silk

In Severna Park, a viewer shared a photo of a tree that uprooted and blocked a street.

Severna Park CBS News Baltimore

In Cecil County, the Susquehanna Hose Fire Company responded to a reported house struck by lightning on Chartwell Court in Perryville.

In Cecil County, the Susquehanna Hose Fire Company responded to a reported house struck by lightning on Chartwell Court in Perryville. Susquehanna Hose Fire Company

In Columbia, in Howard County, a tree toppled onto a house.

Columbia, Maryland Photo by Alison Pfannenstein

In Crumpton, Queen Anne's County, residents saw a large tree tumble across their street.