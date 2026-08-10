Photos: Strong storms bring heavy rain, damaging winds and tornado warning to Maryland
A line of strong storms moved through Maryland on Monday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and a tornado warning to parts of the state.
The storms knocked down trees and power lines, knocked out power in some areas and left residents cleaning up their yards.
At one point on Monday, more than 25,500 Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) customers were without power, with the majority of outages reported in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for parts of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore and Carroll counties.
Tuesday will be another Alert Day for another round of strong storms.
A viewer shared videos of downed trees and power lines in the Gwynn Oak and Woodlawn areas of Baltimore County.
On I-895 at I-95, there were reports of a large tree that fell and obstructed traffic.
The Maryland Transportation Authority stated that all lanes were closed past exit 1 at U.S. 1, and traffic was being detoured.
Photos from U.S. 29 southbound showed downed trees along the highway, which backed up traffic from I-70.
Another viewer sent photos of tree damage in Annapolis, Maryland
In Severna Park, a viewer shared a photo of a tree that uprooted and blocked a street.
In Cecil County, the Susquehanna Hose Fire Company responded to a reported house struck by lightning on Chartwell Court in Perryville.
In Columbia, in Howard County, a tree toppled onto a house.
In Crumpton, Queen Anne's County, residents saw a large tree tumble across their street.