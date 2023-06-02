Phone scam warning: Maryland officials warn of fraud by police impersonators

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are warning residents of a phone scam involving people impersonating police.

The agency said it has received multiple reports from residents about callers claiming to be troopers or officers in which the caller tries to gain financial information or money.

The callers allegedly say they need the information for police investigation, or they ask for a donation to support law enforcement and their families.

"In some instances, the impersonator will use a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim," the agency said. "The Maryland State Police does not call individuals and request money from anyone under any circumstances."

Police provided these tips to avoid becoming the victim of a phone scam:

Never provide any personal identifying information over the phone unless you have verified the source.

Never provide any payment information over the phone unless you have verified the source.

Police will never call and request money for fines, arrest warrants, fundraisers, etc...

If you do not trust the source and want to verify, look up the unit/group/barrack they said they are from on the internet and call the listed number directly.

If you believe you have provided information to a scam, please immediately notify your financial institutions.

Those who believe they are the victim of a phone scam are asked to call police.