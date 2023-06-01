Suspect killed by police after shooting Philadelphia officer during Kensington barricade

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on Kensington barricade Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on Kensington barricade 04:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was fatally shot by Philadelphia police after he shot an officer in the hand during a barricade situation in Kensington Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Jasper Street just after 7:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia police officer was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer is a 27-year-old who has been on the force for about a year. He's assigned to the 24th Police District and has a wife, she added.

Outlaw said police responded to the 2800 block of Ruth Street for reports of gunshots. Once they arrived, they found shell casings and heard a commotion coming from inside a home.

Outlaw said officers made entry inside the property as people were coming out of the house. She said the people exiting the property pointed in a direction for officers to "inquire," but they weren't sure why.

As police were attempting to clear the house, Outlaw said they found a man in a crawlspace.

Outlaw said police ordered the man to leave, but he refused. She said there was a "struggle" where a taser was used, but it was ineffective.

The man attempted to take the taser, Outlaw said, and officers then heard a shot.

The Philly officer who was shot then fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to his hand, Outlaw said.

Three police officers, including one sergeant, fired their weapons and struck the man after the struggle, Outlaw said. It's unclear how many times the man was hit.

Police exited the property, but eventually reentered and found the man dead in the crawlspace, Outlaw said.

The barricade lasted roughly an hour.

The incident is under investigation.