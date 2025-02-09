Philadelphia Eagles' Thomas Booker IV, a Baltimore native, wins Super Bowl title

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore native Thomas Booker IV, a third-year NFL defensive tackle, is a Super Bowl champion.

Booker, who grew up in Ellicott City and played high school football at Baltimore's Gilman School, is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, which won Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans.

This season, he registered 18 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

Booker was a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 by the Houston Texans out of Stanford. After he was waived by Houston just before the 2023 season, Booker joined Philadelphia's practice squad.

He played all 17 games this season.

Booker was a four-star high school recruit at Gilman School. He was then a three-year starter at Stanford, and was All-Pac-12 second team over two seasons.

In his NFL career, Booker has 27 tackles and a sack.