Periods of rain and clouds across Maryland for Saturday

A damp day for the first half of Saturday with some breaks from the showers later in the afternoon before more rain redevelops early Sunday. Highs will hold in the mid 60s. Scattered rain will continue across southern Maryland on over to the beaches through most of the day.

Tracking rain for Sunday's Raven's game in Baltimore

The first half of Sunday looks soggy as well with a low pressure redeveloping in the morning bringing early day rain chances through at least early afternoon. Cooler temperatures will prevail with highs only in the lower 60s.

While rain will be steadiest south of Baltimore, damp weather remains a good bet during the first half of the Ravens game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Rain could begin to taper off by halftime with cloudy conditions lingering through evening.

Sunshine returns early in the workweek as much cooler air moves into Maryland. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 60s despite the sun. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s in far northern and western suburbs with 40s elsewhere before a gradual warmup by mid week.

Check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for any forecast updates on our rain impacts for Sunday's game.