Perfect weather across Maryland Wednesday, storms return Friday

Wednesday's forecast features stunningly beautiful weather with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Nice weather continues Thursday before humidity and the chance for storms increase Friday into Saturday.

Wednesday's weather in Baltimore will be nearly perfect

Wednesday is the 'pick day' of the week with sunshine, lighter winds and comfortably low humidity! Wednesday afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. A nice breeze out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph will keep the day super comfortable.

Thursday continues to look good with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be a notch warmer in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will climb, especially later in the day, but the weather should stay dry through sunset.

Humidity continue to rise Thursday night and we could see a spotty shower or thunderstorm late Thursday into Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms develop Friday into Saturday

Humidity and the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise Friday evening into Saturday. We'll turn hotter with high temperatures near 90° on Friday before any scattered storms arrive. The chance of showers and storms peaks on Friday afternoon and will remains elevated through Saturday. Saturday's showers and storms may last through much of the afternoon before ending Saturday evening and night.

Saturday's temperatures will be much cooler, with lots of clouds and a chance of rain. Highs only top out in the lower 80s.

Sunday is our pick of the weekend. While it may not be completely rain-free, much more of the day looks dry. Any shower or thunderstorm that pops-up should remain spotty.

Heat and humidity build as we begin July across Maryland

Our first extended heat wave of the season is becoming increasingly likely as we end June an begin July. High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 80s, but 90s are expected on Tuesday as we finish the month of June.

July begins next Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s. This hot weather may stretch right through the July 4th holiday providing us great beach and pool weather to cool off.