Perfect Fall weather across Maryland this weekend

The first full dry weekend of October will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable daytime temperatures in the 60's through the weekend.

Perfect weather for leaf gazing and pumpkin picking

After frosty mornings through the weekend our afternoons will bring spectacular conditions. Our streak of sunny days will continue with temperatures reaching the lower 60s Saturday afternoon and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

For football fans, both the Navy game on Saturday and Sunday's Ravens game look incredible weather-wise - Sunday morning tailgating temperatures for the Ravens will be in the mid to upper 50s with game time temperatures in the 60s.

Fall color will continue to expand across Maryland with the current weather conditions being extremely supportive of changing leaves. Across most of central an northern Maryland, moderate fall color is being observed as of the latest report released Thursday.

We will remain in dry conditions through the end of October with temperatures running at or above seasonable highs in the mid to upper 60s to low to mid 70s. Cooler temps back in the lower 60s are likely as we head into Halloween Weekend.