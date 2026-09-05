Perfect early Fall-like weather across Maryland this weekend

A cloudy start to a gorgeous weekend with a few midday showers in far Western and Southern Maryland while the central and northern areas of the state stay cloudy but dry to kick off the weekend.

Early Fall-like weather takes over Sunday and Monday

As a stationary front moves south through the state today, clouds will be persistent through the afternoon but should clear out later this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s - with even a few upper 50s possible by daybreak Sunday. Absolute beautiful weather setting up for the remainder of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Warming back up by mid-week

Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head back to work and school into the midweek with temperatures back into the mid 80s on Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday. The warmup will be short-lived as another late week cold front will bring fall-like temperatures and low humidity back by next weekend. High temperatures will range from upper 70s to low 80s.