Pepper spray incident ends dance at Maryland's Crofton High School, officials say student responsible

Students participating in a homecoming dance at Crofton High School on Saturday were forced to leave the event early after someone released pepper spray that affected several people on the dance floor.

The dance was about halfway through at 8:30 p.m. when the pepper spray was discharged in the cafeteria, said a letter sent to families by principal Greg Ryan and shared with CBS News Baltimore. Staff members quickly responded to the situation and students were evacuated to the school's main lobby and outside.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the police officers on duty, our administrative team made the decision to end the dance early," the letter said. "Students were instructed to contact their families to arrange transportation home."

In another letter sent to families on Monday, Principal Ryan provided more details about the incident.

"Working with county police, we have been able to identify the person we believe was responsible for discharging the pepper spray inside the school at the dance. That person is a Crofton High School student."

The Anne Arundel County school said that in addition to any charges that might come from police, officials were taking "appropriate action in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct" with respect to the student and any other student found to be involved. Families were encouraged to provide any information they have on the incident to school staff. i

"I know this incident has caused consternation among students and families because it interrupted the final piece of what was a great Homecoming Week," Ryan wrote. "However, I am going to work with our Student Government Association and Principal's Advisory Council to discuss potential opportunities for another event in the winter or spring. I will provide any information on such an event if and when it is planned."