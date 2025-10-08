2 Pennsylvania State troopers shot in Franklin County, governor says

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot in Franklin County Wednesday night, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

In a post on social media, Shapiro said he and his wife were praying for the troopers, who "were shot in the line of duty in Chambersburg."

Lori and I are praying for the two @PAStatePolice troopers shot in the line of duty in Chambersburg tonight.



Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe.



Officials told CBS 21 in Harrisburg that troopers were called to an incident on I-81 South in Antrim Township around 6:30 p.m. State police said officers exchanged gunfire with suspects and at least one suspect was also shot. It's unclear how many people were involved in the incident.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Chambersburg is about 25 miles west of Gettysburg.

In a statement, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President Stephen Polishan said, "Please join the PSTA in praying for these brave troopers and their families. Each day, the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work prepared to give their last full measure. We can never thank them enough for their incredible bravery."

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Joseph Regan said in a statement, "These Troopers showed the kind of bravery and selflessness that defines the Pennsylvania State Police. We're grateful they're receiving the care they need and pray for their full recovery. The PA FOP stands united in support of the injured Troopers, their families and all who serve with honor."