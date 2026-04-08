Pennsylvania man sentenced to 35 years for "highly volatile" Maryland police chase

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a 2020 police chase in Maryland, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

David Leatherman, 48, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was found guilty in November 2025 after an Alford Plea, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits there is sufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

According to court officials, the 35-year sentence will be served consecutively to an 8 to 16-year sentence that Leatherman is serving in Pennsylvania for aggravated assault. He was also ordered to serve five years of probation upon his release.

"The sentencing brings a close to a highly volatile and dangerous incident that threatened the lives of multiple law enforcement officers and civilian bystanders," the State's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to Leatherman's attorney for a statement.

2020 Maryland police chase

Court records show that a multi-agency response was launched on Oct. 19, 2020, to apprehend Leatherman, who was wanted for attempted murder in York County, Pennsylvania.

Leatherman was driving a stolen vehicle when he fled an attempted traffic stop carried out by Cumberland Townshop Police in Pennsylvania, according to court records.

The pursuit crossed into Frederick County, Maryland, where police said Leatherman was driving 120 mph at times. During the chase, Leatherman used highly dangerous evasive moves on local roads, open fields and residential properties, court documents show.

Court officials said the incident escalated when Leatherman got onto Route 15 northbound. At that time, Cumberland Police Chief Don Boehs used his vehicle to slow the pursuit. However, court documents show that Leatherman fired multiple gunshots at the chief.

The chief was not injured, though his vehicle sustained damage, records show.

Shortly after, Leatherman intentionally drove off the road, toward a Pennsylvania State trooper who was trying to put down a tire deflation device. The trooper just barely escaped being hit, documents show.

Taken into custody

Leatherman's vehicle was eventually disabled by stop sticks on Rt. 15 near the Rt. 140 intersection, according to court documents.

At that time, Leatherman and a passenger, identified as Bryan Selmer, abandoned the vehicle and ran, court records show.

Leatherman ran toward two juvenile bystanders while Selmer ran toward downtown Emmitsburg, according to documents.

After a foot chase, Leatherman was tackled and taken into custody. Selmer was shot and killed by an officer, court records show.

A firearm was recovered in the grass near the abandoned vehicle.

"Leatherman is a menace to society," said State's Attorney Charlie Smith. "He had utter disregard for police, citizens, and even children who were playing in the area. He intentionally jeopardizes their safety in his effort to avoid taking responsibility for his crimes."