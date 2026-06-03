Expansion plans for Baltimore's Penn Station paused by Amtrak and development team

Amtrak and the development team behind the proposed revamp of Baltimore's Penn Station are temporarily sidelining expansion plans.

The plan included renovating the historic building, building an additional station north of the train tracks, and developing the surrounding land.

Amtrak and Penn Station partners say they are restructuring their partnership and will separately pursue different elements of the development effort.

"To better align with evolving strategic priorities, Amtrak and PSP have also mutually agreed to restructure their partnership as it relates to the delivery of further capital improvements to the station facilities, property management, and future development of the surrounding parcels and area," the joint statement said. "This approach allows the parties to consider a more comprehensive Transit Oriented Development (TOD) initiative for the station district."

The vision of the Penn Station expansion project

Amtrak is investing $90 million in an expansion project at Penn Station.

Amtrak and Penn Station Partners (PSP) said the initial phase of exterior capital improvement work for the redevelopment of Baltimore Penn Station has been completed.

When finished, Amtrak will have installed two new high-level platforms at Penn Station to extend its high-speed train service.

The project will also include the historical restoration of the columns and canopy for each of the platforms, which were originally built in 1911.

Amtrak will expand to have a new concourse, with new entrances, all new Amtrak front of house, back of house, and ticket counters.

There will also be commercial spaces on the upper levels and new retail and restaurants on the concourse level.

The project is expected to be completed in several phases.

"Amtrak remains fully committed to successfully advancing additional important station improvements," Amtrak stated. "Amtrak is working with the Federal Railroad Administration to evaluate next steps for how best to deliver phased renovations at Baltimore Penn Station alongside PSP as the Master Developer. Amtrak appreciates the support of Baltimore and the surrounding community during this transitional period as we work together to improve and preserve this treasured Charm City landmark."