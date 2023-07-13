Baltimore's Penn Station expansion, renovation project on the right track

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Penn Station is currently undergoing a major expansion and renovation, its first big upgrade since 1984.

The goal is to create a multi-use, transit-oriented hub.

It won't be just a place for people to pass through, but a destination itself, where about three million passengers come each year.

That is expected to double once construction is complete.

Amtrack is installing two new high-level platforms at Penn Station to extend their high-speed train service.

"Increasing our new Acela to be on two new platforms gives us more ability to actually get people up and down the Northeast corridor a lot easier and faster," project manager Qwinn Durrett, from Amtrak, said.

Durrett said the project is right on track for completion by next summer.

"They'll have new elevators, new escalators and actually accommodate the train set and a lot more," Durrett said.

They're longer than the existing platforms and will include pedestrian pathways and elevators for ADA accessibility.

The project also includes the historical restoration of the columns and canopy for each of the platforms which was originally built in 1911.

"We've done everything in a safe way to where we can actually keep everything intact and actually repaint and rehab it to where it looks aesthetically pleasing," Durrett said.

This is just the first phase of the larger vision for Penn Station.

Amtrak is investing $90 million to bring that vision to life.

"Over the next year, we're going to complete design and start construction on the full expansion to a new concourse with new entrances, all new Amtrak front of house, back of house, ticket counters," said Brian Traylor, Amtrak major stations planning and development.

The major expansion will be completed in various phases over the next three to five years, to include commercial spaces on the upper levels and new retail and restaurants on the concourse level.

"It's been in the works for many years," Traylor said. "We're excited to see it come out off the ground and this is the first phase of it."

Construction will start to pick up as they enter the expansion phase of the project but Amtrak officials say they're working to minimize disruptions to daily operations.