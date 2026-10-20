Penn-North Metro Station closed for hours after shooting leaves man injured

Baltimore's Penn-North Metro Station was closed for several hours Tuesday after a man was injured in a nearby shooting, according to Maryland Transit Police.

Officers responded around 1:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the station, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

The Penn-North station reopened around 4 p.m. While it was closed, subway trains bypassed the station.