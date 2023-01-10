Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA light rail train in Timonium
BALTIMORE COUNTY - Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a MTA light rail train Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.
Maryland Transit Authority confirmed the person was struck by the train around 5:30 p.m. along the track north of the Timonium Business Park stop.
Officials said a bus bridge is in place from Timonium to Falls Road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.