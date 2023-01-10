Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA light rail train in Timonium

BALTIMORE COUNTY - Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a MTA light rail train Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.

Maryland Transit Authority confirmed the person was struck by the train around 5:30 p.m. along the track north of the Timonium Business Park stop.

Officials said a bus bridge is in place from Timonium to Falls Road. 

