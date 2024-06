The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday evening in Essex, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers say the pedestrian was on Northbound 702 and I-695 when they were struck by a vehicle that didn't remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.