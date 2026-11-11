Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County, police investigating

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Hyattsville.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a statement released by the Prince George's County Police Department. Once on the scene, police found the victim in the roadway. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene. The striking vehicle did not stop and left the scene, the statement said.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.

The department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam or home surveillance footage to contact officers or the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.