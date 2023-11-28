Watch CBS News
Local News

Paw Patrol Live! donates 200 tickets to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore for Hippodrome show

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Paw Patrol Live donates tickets for Hippodrome show to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore
Paw Patrol Live donates tickets for Hippodrome show to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore 00:37

BALTIMORE - Parents, you may want to take note.

Paw Patrol Live! is coming to Baltimore in January, and it is bringing with it a gift for local children.

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is donating 200 tickets to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore.

The performances are set for January 26 through January 28, 2024, at the Hippodrome Theatre. 

The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club said this Paw Patrol Live! donation underscores the tour's commitment to creating a positive experience for families while fostering a sense of wonder and appreciation for the arts.

You can buy your tickets for the show here.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 5:39 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.