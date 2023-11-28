Paw Patrol Live! donates 200 tickets to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore for Hippodrome show

Paw Patrol Live donates tickets for Hippodrome show to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Parents, you may want to take note.

Paw Patrol Live! is coming to Baltimore in January, and it is bringing with it a gift for local children.

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is donating 200 tickets to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore.

The performances are set for January 26 through January 28, 2024, at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club said this Paw Patrol Live! donation underscores the tour's commitment to creating a positive experience for families while fostering a sense of wonder and appreciation for the arts.

You can buy your tickets for the show here.