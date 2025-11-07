Director of Maryland Energy Administration, Paul Pinsky, to retire by end of November

Paul Pinsky, the Director of the Maryland Energy Administration, will retire at the end of November, state officials announced Thursday.

Pinsky, 75, has led the administration for nearly three years. He also spent more than three decades with the Maryland General Assembly.

"I am exceptionally proud to have led the Maryland Energy Administration during a transformational and impactful chapter of its life," he said in a statement. "Governor Wes Moore refocused this agency to better promote affordable, clean and reliable energy for all Marylanders. We successfully navigated a period of unprecedented growth to do so. The agency and the state are now far better positioned to make a positive impact on residents' lives."

Paul Pinsky's career

Pinsky was appointed by Gov. Moore and took office in January 2023.

"It's hard to overstate the magnitude of Paul Pinsky's impact on the State of Maryland," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "Throughout his decades of service, Paul has championed issues of civil rights and liberties, environmental protections, smart energy policy, education and so much more."

Pinsky was elected as a state senator seven times, during which time he chaired the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee and was a vocal advocate for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and addressing climate change. He also served on the State Commission on Climate Change.

"Many of the programs that the Maryland Energy Administration administers grew out of the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, landmark legislation that I sponsored, and the opportunity to secure its legacy has been a distinct pleasure," Pinsky said.

According to the state website, Pinsky was a major contributor to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a plan to transform the state's education system. He worked in the education field for 40 years as a high school teacher.

Ian Ullman, a long-time legislative aid for Pinsky, will serve as Acting Director, the administration said.